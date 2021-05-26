Cause of water well pump failure discovered

By Kailynn Johnson | May 26, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 11:19 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson officials report that a contractor for the city has discovered the cause of a water pump failure at the TV Road well.

Officials say that the bottom shaft of the well piping structure broke and needs to be replaced.

There is now a search for a temporary well pump while parts are ordered.

The Siwell Road Well is already back online with a temporary pump as contractors search for a permanent pump and additional parts,

A precautionary boil water advisory and conservation notice remain in effect for both systems.

