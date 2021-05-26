Cause of water well pump failure discovered

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson officials report that a contractor for the city has discovered the cause of a water pump failure at the TV Road well.
Officials say that the bottom shaft of the well piping structure broke and needs to be replaced.
There is now a search for a temporary well pump while parts are ordered.
The Siwell Road Well is already back online with a temporary pump as contractors search for a permanent pump and additional parts,
A precautionary boil water advisory and conservation notice remain in effect for both systems.
