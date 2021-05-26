Brookhaven police chief offers condolences after 2 killed in murder-suicide

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Brookhaven. It happened Wednesday at 101 Amite Road.
According to Chief Kenneth Collins, Felicia Ann Elmore, 39, and Joseph Anthony Parker, 38, both of Brookhaven, were driving to Parker’s mother’s home when they began to argue.
When Elmore attempted to get out of the vehicle, Parker began shooting her with a 9MM. She was hit several times.
Parker then walked around to the passenger side of the vehicle and shot himself in the head, Collins said.
Both Elmore and Parker, who shared a child, are deceased.
“I want both families to know the Brookhaven Police Department is praying for them,” Collins stated.
The incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.