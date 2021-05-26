Actor, Camden native, Samuel E. Wright, dead at 74

Actor, Camden native, Samuel E. Wright, dead at 74
Wright, a Camden native, died Monday night at his home in Walden, New York. (Source: Palmetto Weekend)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 26, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 7:57 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Actor Samuel E. Wright, known as the voice of Sebastian the crab in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died at age 74.

Wright, a Camden, SC native, died Monday night at his home in Walden, New York, after a three-year battle with prostate cancer.

In 1989, Wright provided the voice of Ariel’s trusty sidekick, Sebastian, in “The Little Mermaid.”

Wright sang the Oscar-winning song “Under the Sea.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wright’s voice would also be used in the role for various video games as well.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.