Visitation, graveside service set for former Hinds Co. sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The public is invited to pay their respects to the late Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason at a visitation Wednesday, May 26.
Visitation hours are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home, at 1525 Beasley Rd. in Jackson. Face masks and social distancing will be required, according to the funeral home’s website.
A private graveside service will be held for the family of Mason on Thursday, May 27, at 11 a.m.
He served as sheriff from 2016 to 2020 and was a well-known figure throughout the City of Jackson and Hinds County.
Prior to serving as sheriff, he was an officer with the Jackson Police Department, where he worked with the patrol, vice, and narcotics units and in the department’s intelligence and youth divisions. He was undersheriff under the late Hinds County Sheriff Malcolm McMillin.
He was 64 years old.
