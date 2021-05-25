Trial begins for man accused of killing 14-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The murder trial of Stacy Liddell got underway Tuesday.
Liddell is charged with the murder of 14-year-old Roderick Johnson Jr. The shooting occurred in 2019 on Easter Sunday Night.
Defense attorneys claimed that Liddell shot Johnson in self-defense, however, the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office argues the video surveillance told otherwise.
Surveillance showed one of Johnson’s friends stealing a bike from Liddell’s yard. Liddell opened fire as they pedaled off, killing Johnson.
Defense attorneys said the castle doctrine does not apply in this case since Johnson and his friend were not a danger to Liddell.
The trial is set to continue Wednesday with more testimony.
