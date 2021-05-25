Southern Beverage Company expected to bring 200 jobs to Madison County

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials from the Southern Beverage Company have announced their plan to build a new distribution facility that is expected to bring a number of jobs.
“We are delighted that Southern Beverage Company chose Ridgeland as their newest Mississippi location,” said Gene McGee, Mayor of the City of Ridgeland.
Karl Banks, Madison County Board of Supervisors President, is excited for this opportunity.
“We are excited about the growth this project brings to the county and appreciate the leadership MCEDA provided to help bring this project to fruition.”
Theo Costas Jr. , owner and president of Southern Beverage Company, believes this will also benefit the company.
“Through the years, Southern Beverage has strategically grown throughout Mississippi and this new facility helps position us for the future,” said Costas.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.