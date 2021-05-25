Sheriff’s gun training course teaches elderly residents how to protect themselves

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Elderly Claiborne County residents are learning how to protect themselves with training from the sheriff.
Gun safety and training classes are being offered to make sure the vulnerable are armed and ready if needed.
Sandra Noble is one of the Claiborne County seniors participating in Sheriff Edward Goods’ gun training course.
“I want to be able to stand my ground and protect my surroundings,” said Noble.
The 67-year-old was among the group who attended the first class Saturday. She approached the sheriff, her third grade student, about teaching the course to protect elderly residents in the community.
“Being in the rural area, we have so many incidents of break-ins,” said Noble. “We may even have a car jacking on occasion and, as an elderly person, we need to know how to protect ourselves.”
“We want them to be prepared if a threat ever comes to their door,” said Sheriff Goods.
Twenty-two participants went to the shooting range in Ridgeland. Some were familiar with a handgun. For others, this was the first time.
“We taught them about gun control, being able to control the gun, to control the weapon and holding it in their hand properly,” said Goods. “We’re teaching them how to load. We’re teaching them how to properly handle the gun, and, actually, we let them fire a couple of shots.”
Noble did so well she’s putting her shooting target on display.
“I’m hanging it on my back door so my children will know that I am very capable of popping a cap,” added the retired school administrator.
Noble will be requesting that the board of supervisors build a shooting range in the county. The next class will be held in July.
