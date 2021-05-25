Rally held in support of medical marijuana outside the Mississippi Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Protesters are demanding that the Governor call lawmakers back to Jackson in an attempt to restore the medical marijuana initiative.
There’s been continued fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision two Fridays ago. Those who were most disheartened are now channeling that energy into a rally.
“Special session now,” chanted a group outside the Governor’s Mansion Tuesday. “Special session now.”
They want a special session to institute a medical marijuana program that all of these folks cast their ballot for in November.
“We are the 74!” shouted another woman in reference to the percentage of the vote in support of medical marijuana.
Before the march, story after story was shared in the shadows of the Supreme Court.
“We have to institute a medical marijuana program in this state that helps the patients,” said Jonathan Brown.
Folks in attendance at the rally feel like the rug was pulled out from under them when the Supreme Court overturned Initiative 65. It wasn’t just a ballot initiative, but an expected sliver of hope for many.
“I was devastated,” described Caroline Prisock. “I had already talked to my doctor about it.”
Caroline Prisock has migraines, fibromyalgia and scar tissue from a brain tumor removed 12 years ago.
“I’m desperate,” she said. “It’s a shame that they’re having to have all of these people that are so sick come up here and fight for what should’ve been ours already.”
Jasmine Cochran’s mother has fibromyalgia and her father was recently diagnosed with cancer.
“Every day, I’m watching him struggle for his dignity and we could give it to him with a plant,” said Cochran.
For some it was too late for loved ones. Jacqueline Rudder’s father-in-law could’ve used medical marijuana if it was available. Since his passing, her father has been diagnoses with cancer.
“I lost my father-in-law to Stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” she said. “Before he died, they suggested we find him marijuana. It being illegal, that would’ve been a criminal act. We can’t allow patients to become criminals.”
Two individuals spoke at the rally who consider themselves “medical cannabis refugees”. They’ve left their home state to seek treatment in states where the medication is legal.
Despite the heat, most of the crowd stuck together and marched from the Supreme Court to the Capitol and down to the Governor’s Mansion. All while hoping the Governor would hear their cries.
“Special session now,” they continued to chant. “Special session now.”
Governor Tate Reeves has said he would be willing to call a special session if there is a consensus among lawmakers.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.