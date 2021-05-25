Mayor gives green light for cash-strapped city to use over $500K for debris removal from May 4 storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three weeks after 13 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has directed city leaders to use existing funds to begin removing storm debris in Jackson
In a council meeting Tuesday, Lumumba estimated it will cost more than $500,000 to remove the debris.
It might sound like a significant number, but the high cost of tree removal reflects the many hazards of the job, and in some cases, the skills or equipment required that adds to the labor. Big piles of trees and debris can be seen in communities like Woodlea on Beasley Road. The street surrounding the neighborhood is lined with enormous trees and trash piled dozens of feet into the air.
The topic of removing the debris from the storm popped up during the regular council meeting while discussing the city’s continuing state of emergencies.
“First and foremost, I know that we’re in the state of several emergencies, right,” Lumumba said. “But, if appropriate, while we consider emergencies, can I speak to the debris issue?” Lumumba asked council members.
The mayor explained the “dilemma that finance has been in” and why he wants to direct the city to use existing funds on hand for debris removal.
“I’m not necessarily asking for action on the council because [Public Works Director] Dr. Charles Williams declared a state of emergency, so money can be spent towards that emergency. What I don’t want is to be accused of- you know when we come back here, and there’s a need for a budget adjustment, that I tried to do something in the darkness,” Lumumba said.
Lumumba clarified that he wants to handle the crisis on hand.
“I have asked that our city legal department get along with Dr. Williams, with Lawanda today, so we can push this forward,” the mayor said. “I want to communicate that we have an emergency that takes priority that we have to deal with, and whatever we need to do afterward, we will do,” he added.S
