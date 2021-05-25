Man accused of shooting, killing teen in 2019 to stand trial Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy in Jackson two years ago will stand trial Tuesday morning in Hinds County Circuit Court.
Stacy Liddell, 43, is charged with murder in the death of Roderick Johnson Junior on Easter Sunday in 2019.
Prosecutors say one of Johnson’s friends had taken a bicycle from Liddell’s front yard, so Liddell chased the group down the street.
He allegedly opened fire, hitting Johnson in the back as the boy pedaled away.
Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens says the Castle Doctrine does not apply in this case because the boys were not committing a felony on Liddell’s property.
The castle doctrine says that individuals have the right to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to protect themselves against an intruder in their home.
