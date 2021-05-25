Lumumba says city near ‘the end of the road’ on mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city is very close to lifting its mask mandate.
The mandate has been in place for months in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We do anticipate we are at the end of the road even with our mask mandate,” Lumumba said. “We want to encourage people so we can drop that.”
The mayor and council discussed COVID mandates at the Tuesday meeting. The council voted to lift most meeting restrictions, such as the rule banning in-person public comments.
“This puts us back to where we were before the COVID stuff,” Council President Aaron Banks said.
Council meetings will still have an in-person cap of 20.
The mayor said the mask mandate continues, in part, because only 36 or 37 percent of residents in Hinds County had been vaccinated.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, 38 percent of residents (87,451 people) in the state’s most populous county have received at least the first vaccine. Thirty-three percent, or 77,049 people, have been fully vaccinated, MSDH reports.
He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks are not required for those who are vaccinated.
However, he said he would like to see the percentage of vaccinated people in the county tick up more before he lifts the city requirement.
“This was done with the consultation of our COVID task force along with following CDC guidelines,” Lumumba said. “The elimination of the capacity restrictions (while) holding the mask mandate is consistent with what the CDC is recommending.
“The federal government issued the position that they are OK with (people) taking the mask off if they’re vaccinated, but they have simultaneously required the FAA to continue its mask mandate through September.
“It recognizes the vaccinations are working, but the complications of regulating that process until we have a higher percentage of people vaccinated in our city, state, and nation.”
