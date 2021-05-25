Lumumba responds to man’s YouTube rant about Jackson: ‘He didn’t say anything we don’t know’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas salesman called out politicians in the Capital City after a bad experience in Jackson.
Joshua Desha made the comments in a YouTube video that’s been making its rounds on social media locally.
The YouTube video from is 12 minutes long and is titled “My experience in Jackson politicians will hate this”. He did say he met some nice people while visiting here but those were his only kind words.
He was very critical of the downtown area, pointing out the number of boarded up and dilapidated buildings, potholes and trash on the ground.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba reacted to the video, saying:
“He spoke to issues of all the infrastructure, a lack of investment. He didn’t say anything we don’t know. But I would imagine that if I peaked in his house for three days or three minutes, I might have some objections or speculation as to what led to that. These are things we know. What he doesn’t know from peeking in is that we have paved more miles of road in the last two years than the previous 10 years combined.”
Desha suggested that more tax dollars should be spent on the Capital City. He also told residents to “elect those fools out of office.”
We can no longer show you the video because it has since been made private.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.