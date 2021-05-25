JSU offers COVID vaccinations as Mississippi continues fight against virus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi continues its fight against COVID-19 by encouraging residents to get vaccinated. According to the State Department of Health, more than 1 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Jackson State University teamed up with Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to keep the momentum going.
“We are giving out Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” said nurse practitioner Rekita McCoy. Community members and college students took advantage of the free vaccines, including 69-year-old Willie Hart who heard about the event on the radio.
“Didn’t want to contract anything from anyone, or accidentally spread it to anyone if I caught it, so it was best for me to do the right thing,” he said.
According to the State Department of Health, more than 887,000 people are now vaccinated and almost 2-million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state.
“COVID is not going to go away, so it’s better that you get the vaccine just in case it can prevent it from happening to you. If you never had it, I’m telling you it’s the worse,” said college student Alisha Taylor.
Taylor claimed she contracted COVID not once, but twice before finally deciding to get the vaccine.
“The first time I had it is when it first came out, but we didn’t realize it was COVID until after the fact. The second time I had it was this year,” she stated.
“Yes, there is a possibility that you can get COVID twice, but it is very rare if you have been vaccinated,” said McCoy.
For the first time, this vaccination event was open to children 12 and older eligible for the vaccine, but they were noticeably absent.
Health officials believe there are still some parents skeptical about their kids getting the shot.
“I am thinking that we’re going to have kids coming in eventually, especially with summer coming up, summer activities and kids being expected to be in school full-time in the fall. I would tell parents to look at the science because the benefits far outweigh the risk. We want our kids to be protected,” said McCoy.
