Jackson City Council honors outgoing Salvation Army officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Maj. Robert Lyle said when he was a young man going into the ministry, his grandmother told him that she would rather see a good sermon lived than hear a good sermon preached.
Tuesday, the Jackson City Council honored Lyle, the Jackson corps officer for the Salvation Army, for living that sermon while in the Capital City.
A resolution honoring Lyle was approved by the council on a unanimous vote.
Several council members commended Lyle for helping provide water and food during the city’s water crisis.
Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes commented on his work helping those with disabilities in the Golden Key Community.
“He was out there in Forest Hill when you were battling with no water,” Stokes said to Council President Aaron Banks. “He had a chance to see Golden Key, people with no legs and no arms in wheelchairs trying to live independently... He was trying to get water and food for them.
“I don’t know where he had that energy from,” Stokes said. “And everybody felt welcome. To have someone like Maj. Liles... to come into their lives and make them feel like their lives to make them feel needed is so special.”
For his part, Lyle gives God the glory, adding that it has been a pleasure working with council members.
During his time, Lyle has led the Jackson offices in its efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as numerous natural disasters. At one point, the Jackson Corps was providing food boxes for 50 families a day, according to the Salvation Army’s website.
Lyle and his wife Karen will be moving to Birmingham, where they will take over as area commanders of the Salvation Army there.
