Grassroots group to rally against Supreme Court overturning Initiative 65
By Ashley Garner | May 25, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 7:41 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The battle over medical marijuana continues as a grassroots group of protestors are taking their fight to legalize pot straight to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Protestors are planning a rally outside the high court days after justices ruled to overturn Initiative 65, which would have created a medical marijuana program.

Ordinary citizens formed the group, We Are the 74, to represent the 74% of Mississippians who voted in favor of Initiative 65 last November.

Organizers say they were shocked when the Mississippi Supreme Court decided to throw out the voter-approved initiative.

The group wants Gov. Tate Reeves to hold a special session on the issue even though some state lawmakers have already called on the governor to do the same.

Reeves says a special session isn’t out of the question, but he won’t call one unless there is a consensus on the issue.

That rally starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday outside the Supreme Court on High Street.

