Former town clerk convicted of embezzling $80K meant for water bills

ROXIE, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White announced that former Town Clerk of Roxie, Amanda Lewis, has been found guilty of embezzlement.
Lewis was arrested in February, after embezzling over $80,000 from the town by manipulating accounting software and stealing cash meant for local water bills. Lewis was also issued a $109,435.77 demand letter.
Lewis was sentenced to spend 20 years in the supervision of the Department of Corrections under house arrest and probation.
“This is another example of great work by our investigators leading to a conviction,” said White.
