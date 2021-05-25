First Alert Forecast: staying warm, mainly quiet through late week

TUESDAY: Clouds will mix with sunshine as highs reach toward the upper 80s to near 90. Breezes will pick up a bit during the afternoon hours – gusting to 20 mph at times. A stray shower or two could sneak into southwest Mississippi through the late parts of the day, but most will remain dry. We’ll remain quiet overnight with lows in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance will round the backside of the upper ridge – helping to kick off a few, mainly afternoon, showers and storms. Outside of the rain risk – expect another mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain chances taper quickly after sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure bolsters again through Thursday and Friday – pushing highs to near 90. As we navigate into the Memorial Day weekend, chances for showers and storms will click up a bit, but chances of a complete washout of the weekend remain unlikely. A front will settle into the area Saturday – bringing with it a push of slightly cooler air with highs in the middle 80s. We’ll quickly rebound highs back into the upper 80s to near 90 into early next week, including for Memorial Day Monday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.