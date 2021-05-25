First Alert Forecast: staying warm, mainly quiet through late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure bolsters again through Thursday and Friday – pushing highs to near 90. As we navigate into the Memorial Day weekend, chances for showers and storms will click up a bit, but chances of a complete washout of the weekend remain unlikely. A front will settle into the area Saturday – bringing with it a push of slightly cooler air with highs in the middle 80s. We’ll quickly rebound highs back into the upper 80s to near 90 into early next week, including for Memorial Day Monday.