Dog rescued after falling into cistern in Vicksburg woods

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A dog is lucky to be alive Tuesday after falling into a deep cistern in Vicksburg.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, a call came in around 10 a.m. that a dog had been spotted in the old cistern in a wooded area on Mt. Alban Road.
Warren County Assistant Fire Chief Shane Garrard, who was first on the scene, entered the hole but had to come out after becoming oxygen deprived.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace then entered the hole while wearing a “self-contained breathing apparatus” and was able to rescue the animal.
The dog was then taken to the Animal Medical Clinic where it appeared that the little guy was uninjured, albeit a little dehydrated.
The Vicksburg Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the dog’s owner and asks that if you recognize pooch to please contact the sheriff’s office or the Animal Medical Clinic.
