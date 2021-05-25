COJ: 8,000 customers still not receiving water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 8,000 customers are still not receiving bills, even as some 14,000 customers are not making regular payments.
Deputy Director of Public Works Carla Dazet discussed the city’s billing issues at a Tuesday council meeting.
She said the city is collecting about 85 percent of all fees billed and is currently not cutting off water for nonpayment.
The news comes days after the city council approved a plan to replace the water meters installed as part of the Siemens contract.
On May 20, the council approved a contract with Sustainability Partners to allow the firm to move forward with replacing the meters installed as part of a 2012/2013 agreement with Siemens Industry U.S.A.
Tuesday, the council approved two contracts with private firms to help sort out its continued billing issues. One contract was with Utilitec for approximately $5,000. The contract is for “data conversion,” to ensure accurate billing as the city rolls out its new billing software.
The other is an amendment to a master services contract with the Paymentus Corporation, which provides the city with the ability to accept online and telephone credit card payments.
The contracts were both approved on 5-1 votes, with Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes opposed on both.
