AG wants Court of Appeals to consider reversing decision on Courtney Rainey’s conviction

The motion, filed by Attorney General Lynn Fitch on March 24, is the sole reason Courtney Rainey remains in the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
Fitch filed the paperwork days after the Mississippi Court of Appeals reversed and rendered Rainey’s conviction for witness intimidation and the 12-year sentence that went along with it.
To date, however, the Court of Appeals has not ruled on the motion, and Rainey continues to wait in prison. Mississippi College School of Law Professor Matt Steffey said that wait isn’t unusual.
“No one familiar with the court process is ever going to say, ‘Oh my gosh, it took the court two months for somebody to file a motion, the court to consider it, the board to vote on it and issue a ruling.’ But in the ordinary course of things, I would expect a ruling sooner rather than later,” Steffey said.
Rainey, a former Canton school board member, had served as the city of Canton’s director of human and cultural needs.
She was indicted on charges related to Canton’s 2017 city elections, when she was supporting a candidate.
The state’s Court of Appeals ruled 6-4 that prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to support the jury’s guilty verdict on witness intimidation, based on the fact that the state couldn’t prove that Rainey told witnesses in the voter fraud scandal to lie to investigators.
Steffey said the Court of Appeals could change its decision, but he believes that is unlikely.mIf the decision stands, the AG’s office could then ask the Mississippi Supreme Court to hear the case.
“The Mississippi Supreme Court is extremely conservative, but it is not unforeseeable that they take the case and reverse the judgment of the Court of Appeals, as has occasionally happened, and this happened recently,” Steffey said. “Ms. Rainey has won her battle but has not yet won the war.”
Neither Fitch’s office nor Rainey’s attorney responded to our requests for comment about this case.
