‘That is simply theft’: Mayor says no one gave man permission to take shelves from Tisdale Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a man caught removing shelves from the Charles Tisdale Library did not have permission to do so.
He said a person named “Mr. Anderson” had given him permission.
However, the mayor said that was not the case.
“No one has been given permission to take anything out of any of our facilities,” he said. “That is simply theft. That is what that is.”
Tisdale has been closed since April 2017, after flooding caused black mold there to grow out of control.
In 2019, the Jackson/Hinds Library System abandoned all interests in the building, turning the facility back over to Jackson.
In that time, the building has continued to rot. The basement continues to flood, with the back walkway leading to the below-ground level almost always filled with stagnant, brown water.
Meanwhile, inside the building itself has been ransacked.
During WLBT’s recent visit, thousands of books had strewn across the floor, while numerous metal shelves had been taken out.
Lumumba has long since promised that the city wants to reopen the library elsewhere, something he again reiterated Monday.
“We are in the process of moving forward with selecting a new site, a new up-to-date Charles Tisdale Library,” he said. “We’re also engaged in the process of looking for a new site for the Eudora Welty Library.”
Welty, too, has numerous structural issues, with the State Fire Marshal closing off the second floor of the flagship branch in 2017.
“The first location we looked at as an alternative site for Welty, the property owners were not amenable to selling because they have some aspirations in mind for that property,” Lumumba said.
As for Tisdale, he said the city has looked at demolishing the facility and at selling the site.
“Both of these facilities are in such disrepair that essentially it would be putting good money after bad, and the cost of doing so is not reasonable for the city,” he said. “That is why we look at alternate sites.”
He said both Welty and Tisdale are part of an ongoing lawsuit with Zurich American Insurance, the city’s insurance provider.
The city filed suit against Zurich in January 2020 for failing to pay claims related to a 2013 hailstorm.
In the suit, the city argues the storm caused $13.5 million in damages to more than 150 city structures, including Welty and Tisdale. However, they say Zurich offered to pay just $3.7 million in total claims.
Zurich estimated damages on the Welty roof to be around $263,000, while damages to Tisdale’s roof were said to be around $29,000, according to court documents.
However, it was unclear whether the damage that occurred at the branches following the storm was the result of the storm.
Following the 2013 storm, for instance, the city spent approximately $700,000 to install a new roof on Welty.
Former Executive Director Patty Furr had claimed that problems at the North State Street location grew worse after the new roof was installed.
Meanwhile, much of the damage caused at Tisdale was the result of flooding in the basement, not leaks in the roof, which eventually caused black mold there to grow out of control.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.