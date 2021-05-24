Still little to no water for 2K connections in Jackson, Bryam, one week later

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lack of water is still a big issue for some people living in South Jackson and Byram.
The city is still working to fully restore water to nearly 2,000 connections in South Jackson and Byram.
The plan was to have the water back on by Friday, but the city says the pumps malfunctioned, delaying the process.
The city is now installing temporary pumps at both wells, allowing residents to get some water inside their homes while crews work to make long-term repairs, but many residents still see low water pressure in some areas.
A boil water notice is still in effect for residents in South Jackson and Byram and people in the area are being asked to conserve water.
The city has not said when it will fully restore water.
