Saturday skirmish leads to double shooting in Morton

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - What began as an altercation between two men in Morton ended with two individuals being shot and two others being taken into custody.
The incidents occurred on Saturday after two men got into an altercation on South Boykin Street.
One of the individuals involved went home, retrieved a gun, and returned to the scene, where he opened fire on the victim.
The victim was sitting in his vehicle at the time. He was shot, but is expected to be OK, Police Chief Nicky Crapps said.
Later that day, another shooting occurred at the suspect’s home on Lyle Drive.
Crapps said a person opened fire on that home in retaliation to the Boykin Street shooting.
A person inside the home at the time was shot in the hand.
That person was not involved in the Boykin Street incident and also is expected to be OK, Crapps said.
The case is still under investigation.
It was unclear what the original altercation was about.
