Saints sign cornerback Ken Crawley

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A familiar face is returning to the Saints secondary. The team signed cornerback Ken Crawley. Crawley originally joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and started 23 games over his first three seasons with the club.
Crawley eventually signed with the Dolphins only to return to the Saints. In 2020, he had one interception in limited action.
