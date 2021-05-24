Lumumba proclaims May 24 C.T. Vivian Day in honor of Freedom Rider

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has proclaimed May 24 C.T. Vivian Day in Jackson.
Lumumba issued the proclamation Monday afternoon in his weekly press briefing.
The Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and critical adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, even in the Magnolia State.
“Whereas, Reverend Vivian’s efforts brought him to Mississippi as a Freedom Rider in 1961 and as an organizer for the student non-violenting coordinating committee or SNCC, the summer project for voter registration in 1954,” the city read the proclamation.
Vivian began staging sit-ins against segregation in Peoria, Illinois, in the 1940s — a dozen years before lunch-counter protests by college students made national news. He met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after his leadership of the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott.
Vivian helped translate ideas into action by organizing the Freedom Rides that forced federal intervention across the South.
“We’re thankful for the life of C.T. Vivian... who helped to bring us to a better place,” the mayor said.
Vivian died one year ago at the age of 95.
