JSU’s season ends in heartbreak as Southern claims SWAC title

MADISON, Ala. - Southern defeated Jackson State 7-6 in the SWAC Championship. It marked the first SWAC loss for JSU this season.
Leading 6-4 in the top of the ninth, the Tigers suddenly found themselves trailing after Southern’s O’neill Borgus hit a three-run home run with the ball just barely sailing over JSU’s left fielder Jatavious Melton’s outstretched glove.
Ty Hill batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and Chenar Brown finished 1-for-4 with an RBI. Wesley Reyes finished 1-for-4 with an RBI, while Omar Gomez batted 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Anthony Becerra threw 2 2/3 innings in his start and scattered three hits, allowed three runs and fanned two batters. Nikelle Galatas came in relief and tossed 5 1/3 innings in relief and allowed three hits, two runs and struck out six batters.
Despite the setback, it caps a great season for the Tigers, which finished 24-0 in the SWAC this season.
