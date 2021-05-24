Jackson firefighter loses everything in apartment fire, saves neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Firefighter known for helping save homes and lives by fighting fires across the city is now in shock after his home went up in flames.
Last week, a massive fire broke out at Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road.
One of the destroyed units belonged to Jackson Firefighter Lt. Solomon Forbes, his wife, and three kids.
“We lost all of our TVs, furniture, all family pictures, everything that we own is completely destroyed,” said Forbes.
But it was not what he lost that his fellow firemen are focusing on; it’s what he did we did when the fire broke out.
“Yes, even when the apartment was burning, he was risking his life to help get people out of the building,” said President RaSean Thomas of the Jackson Association of Fire Fighters IAFF Local 87.
The Fire Lieutenant was inside with two of his kids when he was told the apartment next to him was burning.
Forbes immediately decided to spring into action.
“Once I came outside, I got all my children out, and I made sure they got on the other side. I made sure all the neighbors got evacuated.”
He then suited up to help his fellow Jackson Firefighters put out the blaze as quickly as possible.
“Once I put my turnouts on, I tried to enter the building with a fire extinguisher, but it was so intense and so hot. Once I backed out, my brothers pulled up, and I assisted them with the fire.”
His actions are being applauded by many, including the President of the Jackson Fire Department’s local 87 union.
“He came out of his apartment, saw the building on fire, and put on his turnouts. That is the title of a real hero, and we are thankful for his training,” said Thomas.
As Forbes begins to pick up the pieces from this big loss on this long road to recovery,
He is thankful his family is okay, and he could help his neighbors.
“I still can’t believe it, but as I said, it’s material things. My family is safe, and that is the most important thing. We are going to move to another place, and we have tremendous support from the community.”
