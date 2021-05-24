Fishermen rescued after boat capsizes near Katrina Reef

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two fisherman are lucky to be alive after being stranded in the Mississippi Sound after their boat capsized over the weekend.
Bobby Carter spotted the two men clinging to an overturned boat near the Katrina Reef and got them to safety.
“The one guy that was clinging, he could barely move. He was white so I knew he was in trouble, hypothermia or something,” said Carter. “The other guy he was standing on the motor of the capsized boat and his legs were all cut up from the rocks.”
Carter could see both men, but says he was fearful there could be others.
“My main concern was are there others or is it just the two of y’all,” said Carter. “When he said, ‘Yeah, it’s just the two of us.’ I felt better.”
The life jackets were trapped underneath the capsized boat and Carter says he knew he had to do something fast.
“I’m trying to get them life jackets, but it was too strong of a wind. Eventually, I was able to get two life jackets out to them probably after about two or three tries,” said Carter. “I called Pat Levine with the DMR and he sent two boats out there and so we were able to save them. But if I hadn’t of been there, they wouldn’t be here.”
Carter says it was a miracle that he was in the right place at the right time.
“As I started going there the wind started picking up and so I’m thinking, you know I’m not going to do this, but something kept telling me go to Katrina Reef,” said said Carter. “It was really rough going out there and when I got there to the point where I was going to fish I happen to look on the other side of the rocks.”
Once on shore, both of the shaken fishermen were taken into an ambulance for treatment.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.