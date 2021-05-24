First Alert Forecast: quiet, toasty through work week ahead

EXTENDED FORECAST: A small weakness in the ridge will allow for a few more clouds and an opportunity for a passing shower or storms Wednesday. Chances will remain low amid highs near 90. High pressure bolsters again through Thursday and Friday – pushing highs into the lower 90s. As we navigate into the Memorial Day weekend, chances for showers and storms will click up a bit, but chances of a complete washout of the weekend remain unlikely. Highs will run near 90; lows near 70.