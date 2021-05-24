First Alert Forecast: quiet, toasty through work week ahead

MONDAY: Our stout ridge of high pressure has settled over the region – bringing low rain chances and higher heat across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s today after starting off in the middle 60s. Skies will remain mostly clear through the day with lows at night dropping into the 60s again.
TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat – this time, unlike last week, it’ll be similar summery temperatures and similar bright and sunny conditions to contend with rather than tropical downpours. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Breezes will pick up a bit during the afternoon hours – gusting to 20 mph at times. We’ll remain quiet overnight with lows in the 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A small weakness in the ridge will allow for a few more clouds and an opportunity for a passing shower or storms Wednesday. Chances will remain low amid highs near 90. High pressure bolsters again through Thursday and Friday – pushing highs into the lower 90s. As we navigate into the Memorial Day weekend, chances for showers and storms will click up a bit, but chances of a complete washout of the weekend remain unlikely. Highs will run near 90; lows near 70.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
