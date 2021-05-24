Boil water notice impacts businesses along I-55 N Frontage Rd.

By Jacob Gallant | May 24, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 1:33 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice issued Monday by the city of Jackson includes some businesses along I-55.

The notice impacts LeFleur’s Gallery and Jacksonian Plaza on I-55 N Frontage Road.

This means businesses like Kroger are urged to boil their water before use.

The advisory impacts about 30 connections and includes:

  • [4800-4999] Interstate 55 North Frontage Road
  • [4700-4899] Old Canton Road
  • [100-199] LeFleurs Square
  • [1400-1499] Old Square Road
  • [1400-1599] Jacksonian Plaza

