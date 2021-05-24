Boil water notice impacts businesses along I-55 N Frontage Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice issued Monday by the city of Jackson includes some businesses along I-55.
The notice impacts LeFleur’s Gallery and Jacksonian Plaza on I-55 N Frontage Road.
This means businesses like Kroger are urged to boil their water before use.
The advisory impacts about 30 connections and includes:
- [4800-4999] Interstate 55 North Frontage Road
- [4700-4899] Old Canton Road
- [100-199] LeFleurs Square
- [1400-1499] Old Square Road
- [1400-1599] Jacksonian Plaza
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.