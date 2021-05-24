‘Bald-headed sissy’: Supervisor lashes out at fellow board members at Monday meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A member of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors is calling out the board president for, among other things, misspending money, hiring family members, moving road money out of his district and firing a public works director without cause.
At a meeting special Monday morning, District 2 Supervisor David Archie lashed out at Supervisors Credell Calhoun and Vern Gavin following a discussion on the use of State Aid Road funds.
“Credell Calhoun is the most illegal president that has been on this board in many years,” Archie said. “He’s under-handed all the supervisors. He’s under-handed all the employees. And he has gone to the extreme to do what he wants to do as president.”
Archie went on to call Gavin a “bald-headed sissy,” before leaving the meeting.
At a press conference Monday afternoon, Archie questioned why the board had approved allowing the Hinds County Election Commission to spend $60,000 on the upcoming municipal elections.
The request was approved without Archie’s support.
“There was nothing presented to me today, or the board, to break it down to show us how this money was going to be spent, other than $9,000 of the money being spent in every district,” Archie said at the news conference.
He questioned why “a few days ago,” the commission had asked for just $45,000, and what the additional $15,000 was needed for.
“It’s not a Hinds County election. Why are we paying our election commissioners and others to operate ... when it’s not our election?” he said. “We think it’s wrong. We’re asking the attorney general to look into it, the state auditor to look into it, as well as the secretary of state.”
Archie went on to discuss the board’s vote to not renew the contract for Public Works Director Thelman Boyd. He said, “This came about when the public works director was asked by Supervisor Calhoun to pave a parking lot in a road that is private, and when he did not pave that road ... Supervisor Calhoun began to take action again Mr. Boyd to dismiss him... Total corruption.”
He goes on to claim that Calhoun used his influence on the board to get jobs for family members and talked to the county administrator to manage day-to-day operations.
Calhoun, the current board president, denies the allegations, saying that most of his family lives out of state and that no members of his family work for the county. He goes on to say that yes, State Aid money was moved from Archie’s district to be used on roads and bridges throughout the county and that the board initially allocated the funding to Archie’s district as a favor.
In April, Archie was found not guilty of simple domestic violence in Jackson Municipal Court.
“We got about $4 million for state aid in Hinds County. We put it all in District 2 because he was in court and we didn’t know if he was going to need some help or have to run again or anything like that, so we put it all in his district,” he said. “After he got... out of court, we decided to move what has not been used into the other districts.”
Calhoun addressed other accusations as well.
As for Boyd’s contract not being renewed, Calhoun said some money had come up missing under Boyd’s watch. He didn’t say the former director had done anything wrong but should have known about the money going missing.
“The reason for it, some funds came up missing and we wanted to get to the bottom of it, and we think if he didn’t have anything to do with it, (he) should have known about it,” Calhoun said. “We don’t need you to be our public works director if you can’t keep up with the funds.”
As for the $60,000 awarded to the election commission, he said the funds were in the election commission’s budget and were going to be used for education.
“That’s money the election commissioner had in his budget. He called me and said they wanted to do some education for the voters,” he said. “I think we should educate our voters... we will support what you’re trying to do.”
Meanwhile, Archie is hoping to exert some pressure on the board to reverse its decision to move State Aid dollars from his district. He’s calling on all residents in Ward 2 to attend the board’s June 7 meeting.
“We have more bridges in District 2 that are down and not passable than any other district here in Hinds County. We have more roads down in District 2, especially in the rural Hinds County area,” he said. “This supervisor has decided those citizens in this district don’t need this money to have their roads and bridges fixed.”
