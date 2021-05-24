Ashtabula County woman accused of pouring gasoline on her husband, lighting him on fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old woman faces charges that include felonious assault for allegedly dousing her husband in gasoline and setting him on fire.
According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a Parks Road residence in Colebrook Township on Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call from a resident reporting a dispute involving neighbors.
Investigators learned that the woman and her 62-year-old husband were arguing about using the phone when she threw a bucket of gasoline on him and then set him on fire.
The victim was able to run across the street to a neighbor’s house where he was sprayed down with a hose until paramedics arrived.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect stole a vehicle from a home and fled the scene before deputies arrived. The car was later found on State Route 11 in Plymouth Township and the suspect was arrested without incident before being booked at the Ashtabula County Jail.
Paramedics took the victim via medevac helicopter in stable condition to the burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital.
Additional charges against the female suspect may be forthcoming.
