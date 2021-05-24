4 arrested after man shot in torso, arm at Vicksburg intersection

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people have now been arrested for their varying involvement in a weekend shooting in Vicksburg.
Chadderick Ross, 24, and Makayla Harris, 22, both of Vicksburg, were taken into custody hours after the shooting occurred.
Ross was charged with one count of aggravated assault and received a $250,000 bond on Monday while Harris received a $150,000 bond for one count of accessory after the fact.
Two more people were also arrested in connection with the shooting. The two women were charged for their role in assisting the alleged shooter, Chadderick Ross.
Melissa Amos, 43, and Dillette Howard, 38, are charged with one count of accessory after the fact. Both were given a $150,000 bond.
