Amazon bringing more interest to Madison megasite

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Business keeps booming at the megasite in Madison County. Construction of their first tenants building is progressing with Amazon’s fulfillment center.
Now there is another business on the horizon.
The Madison County Economic Development Authority recently announced they plan to bring a 100,000 square foot speculative building there. They’re joining up in a partnership with Ergon and Agracel on this project.
The speculative building will be basically an industrial shell building that can be expanded up to 300,000 square feet.
Developers believe this will help fast-track a prospective tenant if they can have a building move-in ready for them to occupy.
Joey Deason, Executive Director for M.C.E.D.A., said, “We have no idea what type of business yet. It could be warehousing, logistics, advanced manufacturing; it could be food manufacturing, it could be data, could be IT. It’s open at this point.”
There are other projects also in the works on the megasite.
Last week the Madison Board of Supervisors signed a letter of intent for a manufacturing processor who wants to make a $385 million dollar investment at the megasite.
Amazon is bringing 1,500 jobs to this site, and even more jobs will come along as new businesses become interested and locate here in the near future.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.