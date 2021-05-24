Allen named SEC Player of the Year

Sims started the season with a monster outing against Texas in the series opener with four perfect innings of relief and 10 strikeouts and did not slow down. He finished the season as one of the most dominant bullpen arms in the nation. Overall, Sims owns a .049 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 37 innings of work. He limited opponents to a .120 batting average on his way to a 3-0 record and eight saves. Two wins and four saves came against ranked opponents and seven of his eight saves came in SEC play. Of his 111 outs recorded, 66% came via strikeout.