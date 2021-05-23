Jackson residents gather for peace rally looking to put an end to the city’s crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far this year, the Capital City has seen 53 homicides.
That alarming statistic now has local organizations searching for ways to curb the violence.
On Saturday, dozens were on hand at Grove Park, calling for peace and unity.
During the rally, parents who have lost a child to gun violence spoke about the changes they want to see happen in the community.
Some of those changes included educating people on conflicting resolution skills, creating more programs to address mental health issues, and developing more mentoring groups for the youth.
Different organizations also took to the podium, laying out their blueprint on how they are trying to reach the youth and combat crime.
Although they do not have all of the solutions to tackle the crime issues, those at the rally believe churches, city, and community leaders working together as one is the first step.
“I think it’s kind of complicated, but we’ve got to start somewhere, we really have to start somewhere because we know we need more investment in the city, we need more resources,” said Meredith Coleman McGee, who helped organize the rally.
Community Library Mississippi put on Saturday’s rally.
The next one is set to take place on June 12th, beginning at 5:30 at Flowers Park in Jackson.
