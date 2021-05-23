Police chief on SC mass shooting that killed 1, injured 14: ‘This should have never happened’

“Well, I’ll tell you one thing: It doesn’t make me want to give up,” he said. “I’m a human being just like you, young man. I weep like you do. I get sad like you do. You know, I get down like you do and I get stressed out. But the Lord I serve, believe me, His spirit is in me, and I get out here every day...to grind for the people of North Charleston. And it’s going to work out because that’s what the Lord said. I’m going to keep grinding for the people. We’re going to make this place safe. We’re gonna have problems once in a while, but overall, we’re going to live in peace.”