MSU sweeps Alabama, clinches 3-seed in SEC Tournament

At the plate, three Diamond Dawgs posted multi-hit games and Rowdey Jordan drove in a pair of runs for his ninth multi-RBI game of the season. Jordan moved his reached base streak to 38 games and his hitting streak to 12 games with a single, hit-by-pitch and a run scored to go with his two RBIs. Tanner Allen posted his 25th multi-hit game of the season with 16 of those coming in SEC play. Luke Hancock and Scotty Dubrule each chipped in two hits and Tanner Leggett and Lane Forsythe both scored two runs.