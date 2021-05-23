M-Braves drop series finale to Lookouts

A.J. Puckett (L, 0-1) made his Double-A debut on Sunday after three tremendous outings with the High-A Rome Braves. The 25-year-old walked the game’s first three batters before inducing a run-scoring double play from Chattanooga’s Wilson Garcia. The Lookouts pushed across two more runs in the second inning and saddled Puckett with three earned runs on two hits through 2.2 innings before exiting the game. Overall he walked three and struck out three.