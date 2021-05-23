M-Braves drop series finale to Lookouts

PEARL, Miss. - The Chattanooga Lookouts built an early lead on Sunday and took the series finale from the Mississippi Braves, 10-5.
Similar to last Sunday’s 14-10 loss in Biloxi, the game saw 11 combined pitchers used and a combined 17 free passes.
Chattanooga’s win produced a 3-3 series split as the M-Braves are now 0-2-1 through the first three six-game series’ of the season.
A.J. Puckett (L, 0-1) made his Double-A debut on Sunday after three tremendous outings with the High-A Rome Braves. The 25-year-old walked the game’s first three batters before inducing a run-scoring double play from Chattanooga’s Wilson Garcia. The Lookouts pushed across two more runs in the second inning and saddled Puckett with three earned runs on two hits through 2.2 innings before exiting the game. Overall he walked three and struck out three.
The Lookouts plated two more runs in the fourth inning against reliever Emmanuel Ramirez on an RBI single by Alejo Lopez and RBI triple from T.J. Hopkins. Lopez reached base safely five times and had three hits and three RBI on Sunday.
The Braves finally got to Chattanooga starter Randy Wynne (W, 1-0) in the fourth inning. Braden Shewmake hit a line drive with a 104-mph exit velocity to deep left-center for a triple, and then he scored on a groundout by Trey Harris.
The Lookouts (11-7) pushed the game out of reach in the fifth inning when Robbie Tenerowicz hit a grand slam home run off of Braves’ reliever Chris Nunn to make it 9-1.
The M-Braves wouldn’t go down quietly on Sunday as they touched Hattiesburg native J.C. Keys for a pair of runs in the sixth inning, which included an RBI single by C.J. Alexander. In the ninth, Riley Unroe brought home Alexander with a double, and then Unroe scored on a single from Drew Lugbauer to trim the lead to 10-5. The M-Braves could not get closer than that and dropped the series finale.
Lugbauer led the offense with two hits, including a double, and Shewmake scored a pair of runs on Sunday.
Braves relievers Brooks Wilson, Troy Bacon, and Luis Mora provided scoreless relief outings as seven pitchers were used on Sunday. Wilson and Bacon have yet to surrender a run this season.
The M-Braves will not see the Lookouts again until the final series of the regular season, September 14-19, at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.
The Braves will enjoy a day off on Monday before continuing the 12-game series on Tuesday, welcoming the Montgomery Biscuits for a six-game series. The first pitch on Tuesday is 6:35 pm, with gates opening at 5:30 pm. RHP Nolan Kingham (1-1, 5.06) is scheduled to start for the Braves against Montgomery RHP Tobias Myers (1-0, 2.45).
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.