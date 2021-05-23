First Alert Forecast: hot & dry conditions expected to continue into work week

High pressure at the surface and upper level riding will continue to hold strong across the region leading to the hot, dry, and summer-like conditions to continue into the new work week. As you’re walking out the door on Monday morning, we’ll be in the 60′s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will quickly warm back to the upper 80′s near 90 degrees. The bright and quiet conditions are also expected to continue into Monday as well. Overall, It will be a gorgeous start to the new week. While fairly warm and hot conditions will stick around throughout much of the 7-day forecast, we won’t likely see the complete dry conditions to continue. By mid-week, we’ll likely see upper level ridging weaken allowing for chances for showers and thunderstorms to return. Rain chances don’t look all that impressive, but they will be slightly elevated beginning mid-week and into next weekend.