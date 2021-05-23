First Alert Forecast: Ana has transitioned to a Tropical Storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another hot and summer-like day is upon us here in central and southwest MS! This morning, temperatures are mild, but comfortable in the lower and middle 60′s. Throughout the day, expect temperatures to quickly warm where we will likely top out in the mid to upper 80′s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. We could potentially hit 90 in a few spots and if we did, it would be the first 90 degrees high here in Jackson of the year. It will also be a nice day to spend outdoors or head to the pool to cool off. Tonight, overnight lows will fall to the 60′s with partly cloudy skies.
We will continue to see very summer-like conditions throughout much of the new work week as high pressure and upper level ridging continues to dominate across the region. Temperatures will likely climb to the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees each afternoon throughout the work week. Although it will be hot, it won’t be too muggy with relatively dry still in place. Dry conditions will also continue throughout much of the week as well. There is a slight chance for rain during the middle to latter portion of the work week, but the overall chance is on the lower side (~20% to 30%).
Out in the Tropics, Ana has transitioned to a tropical storm this morning from the central convection and tightness of the low-level circulation. This storm is still expected to be short-lived as it tracks off to the NE at sea posing no threat to land.
