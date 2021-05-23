First Alert Forecast: Ana has transitioned to a Tropical Storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another hot and summer-like day is upon us here in central and southwest MS! This morning, temperatures are mild, but comfortable in the lower and middle 60′s. Throughout the day, expect temperatures to quickly warm where we will likely top out in the mid to upper 80′s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. We could potentially hit 90 in a few spots and if we did, it would be the first 90 degrees high here in Jackson of the year. It will also be a nice day to spend outdoors or head to the pool to cool off. Tonight, overnight lows will fall to the 60′s with partly cloudy skies.