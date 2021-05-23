Black man’s death in Mississippi: Lynching or suicide?

Tammie Townsend holds a collage of photographs of her eldest son, Willie Jones Jr., 21, with family members, as she speaks about the incident where he was found hanging from a tree in his girlfriend's Scott County yard three years ago, April 27, 2021 at his grandmother's home in Forest, Miss. The collage are in the form of a "D," which played off his nickname, "Duke." A Hinds County judge recently awarded the family $11 million in a civil suit related to his death. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)