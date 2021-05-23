Alexander homer seals M-Braves win

The game also featured quite possibly the best catch of the year in minor league baseball. Chattanooga left-fielder T.J. Hopkins robbed the M-Braves’ Trey Harris of at least extra bases by crashing through the Braves bullpen door to make a grab in the seventh inning. Hopkins held onto the ball while disappearing into the bullpen and keeping the game at 2-1. Harris finished the night 1-for-4 with a third-inning double.