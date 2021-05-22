Vodnik’s outing not enough as Mississippi falls to Lookouts

PEARL, Miss. - The Chattanooga Lookouts rallied late on Friday night to beat the Mississippi Braves 4-1 and even the six-game series at 2-2.
M-Braves starter Victor Vodnik was stellar on Friday night in his third start of the season. The 21-year-old right-hander turned in his longest outing of the season, 6.2 innings of one-run baseball, striking out six and walking just one. The Rialto native lowered his ERA down to 2.57.
After retiring the first two batters of the seventh inning, Vodnik surrendered his only walk to Chattanooga cleanup hitter Yoel Yanqui. Wilson Garcia found a vacated hole on the left side of the infield and singled home Yanqui from first base to make it 1-0.
The Braves didn’t let the lead last long as Wendell Rijo brought home Shea Langeliers with a ground-rule double to left field off reliever Miguel Figeroa. Chattanooga starter Reiver Sanmartin tossed 6.0 shutout innings in his third start of the season, lowering his ERA down to a league-best 0,50. Sanmartin walked one and struck out eight.
Braves reliever Chris Nunn (L, 0-1) made his debut on Friday night and struck out the final batter of the seventh inning to preserve the 1-1 game. In the eighth, he gave up a run on a bases-loaded walk to Jose Garcia with two outs, giving the Lookouts back the lead at 2-1. Chattanooga took advantage of a Braves error in the ninth inning and back-to-back singles by Wilson Garcia and TJ Hopkins to go up 4-1.
Riley Unroe led the Braves offensively with his second-straight three-hit night. Unroe was 3-for-4 and is 6-for-9 over his first three games since coming down from Triple-A Gwinnett. Rijo finished 2-for-4 with the double and RBI. Justin Dean saw his league-best 14-game on-base streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 night at the plate.
The M-Braves and Lookouts play game five of the six-game set on Saturday at 6:05 pm. The M-Braves will send out RHP Odalvi Javier (0-0, 1.42) against former Reds’ second overall pick and reigning Double-A South Pitcher of the Week, RHP Hunter Greene (3-0, 1.69). Gates open at 5:00 pm.
