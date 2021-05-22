Vodnik’s outing not enough as Mississippi falls to Lookouts

Braves reliever Chris Nunn (L, 0-1) made his debut on Friday night and struck out the final batter of the seventh inning to preserve the 1-1 game. In the eighth, he gave up a run on a bases-loaded walk to Jose Garcia with two outs, giving the Lookouts back the lead at 2-1. Chattanooga took advantage of a Braves error in the ninth inning and back-to-back singles by Wilson Garcia and TJ Hopkins to go up 4-1.