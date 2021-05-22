Trial date set in former Jackson/Hinds library director’s wrongful termination suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A trial date has been set in the wrongful termination suit involving the former executive director of the Jackson/Hinds Library System.
U.S. Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Isaac has set a jury trial for April 18, 2022, before Judge Carlton Reeves.
The pre-trial conference is slated for March 4, 2022, and all discovery must be completed by November 4 of this year, according to court documents.
In November, Furr filed suit against the Jackson/Hinds Library System and Library Board of Trustees Chairman Rickey Jones, saying she was fired, in part, because she was white.
She goes on to claim that she was never given due process and was denied a chance to appeal the board’s decision to terminate her.
Furr filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last June, saying she was often bullied by Jones and now-deceased board member Wayne McDaniels.
“Mr. Jones has called executive sessions in almost every board meeting, at which he makes various allegations against me. I am not included in those sessions to speak to my own defense,” she wrote. “I was personally informed by other board members that I am regularly the target of false accusations.”
Among allegations, Jones said the former director used the library credit card to rent a personal hotel room in Atlanta for $1,200, and that she was drawing unemployment while being employed by the system.
Furr, though, claims that the credit card had been hacked after another employee used it to travel to a conference in 2020.
“(Plaintiff) has not even been in Atlanta except in the airport for many years,” the claim states.
As for the unemployment concerns, Furr said someone had used her social security number and birthdate to apply for the benefits, something backed up by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Furr believes that Jones, who is Black, wanted to get rid of Furr so he could appoint Brenette Nichols to the position. Nichols also is Black.
Nichols is currently director of human resources for the system, according to the JHLS website.
In her suit, Furr also questions whether Jones had the ability to terminate her, saying that he was never elected to a second term in office.
Furr had worked for the library system since 2013 and during that time, she had asked the board for numerous evaluations. However, she was only given one evaluation and that was during her first year of employment, according to court records.
She said evaluations of library directors are required under the state of Mississippi’s library accreditation standards.
In his response, Jones denies the complaint, except to say that Furr was hired “under questionable circumstances” in 2013. He did not say what those circumstances were.
Attorneys for JHLS also deny the allegations.
