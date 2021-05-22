Ridgeland police respond to motorcycle incident on U.S. 51

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police have responded to an incident involving a motorcycle rider on U.S. 51.
The incident occurred near Gulf States Golf Carts in the 200 block of the highway.
It was unclear what happened in the incident or if any other vehicles were involved.
Traffic in the north and south-bound lanes are being impacted, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s website.
We have contacted Ridgeland Police and are awaiting more details.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.