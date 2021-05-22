Ole Miss rallies late to stun Georgia

Woods and Kimbrell both made quick work of the opposing lineups in the seventh before the Rebels went to work in the eighth inning. Following a strikeout of McCants, Bench and Gonzalez hit consecutive singles. On a 2-1 pitch, Graham blasted a three-run home run deep to right field to cut the Bulldog lead to just one. Ben Harris immediately came out of the Georgia bullpen to stop the bleeding, but Elko hit another bomb the other way to left and tied the game 5-5 with one out in the inning. Harris retired the next two batters, giving Georgia a chance to retake the lead in the bottom half of the inning.