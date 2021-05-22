Miss. Bureau of Investigation issues Silver Alert for 28-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Andrianne Shanice Lewis, of Jackson.
Lewis was last seen Thursday, May 20, at about 10:30 a..m in the 1000 block of East Broad Street in Clay County.
She was wearing a red blazer and carrying a beige purse.
She is said to be five feet, four inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.
Lewis’ family says she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information on where Lewis’s whereabouts, contact the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.