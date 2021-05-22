First Alert Forecast: hot & summer-like conditions expected for this weekend

On Sunday and for much of the 7-Day forecast, we will likely hit our first 90 degrees high of the year. In fact, we could see highs near 90 degrees over the next several days as high pressure builds in. We will continue to see moisture surge in so this could lead to heat index values in the upper 90/near 100 degrees with the humidity factored in. It will certainly feel very summer like this weekend and through the work week. Rain chances also remain low as well. We could see a slight chance for showers by mid-week, but it’s only about a 20% chance.