First Alert Forecast: hot & summer-like conditions expected for this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As you’re walking out the door this morning, expect mild conditions with temperatures sitting in the lower and middle 60′s. Throughout our Saturday, we’ll likely see temperatures quickly warm across the area. We’re expecting highs this afternoon in the upper 80′s under mostly sunny skies. It will feel hot and humid today! It will also be a great day to head out to the pool. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the lower and mid 60′s with partly cloudy skies.
On Sunday and for much of the 7-Day forecast, we will likely hit our first 90 degrees high of the year. In fact, we could see highs near 90 degrees over the next several days as high pressure builds in. We will continue to see moisture surge in so this could lead to heat index values in the upper 90/near 100 degrees with the humidity factored in. It will certainly feel very summer like this weekend and through the work week. Rain chances also remain low as well. We could see a slight chance for showers by mid-week, but it’s only about a 20% chance.
The Tropics continue to be quite active just days away from the official start of Hurricane Season. There is a low chance for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. We will continue to watch this disturbance, but this will not bring impacts to central and SW MS. It will stay out to the west of us. Regardless of development with this disturbance, it will bring rain to TX and LA. Out in the Atlantic near Bermuda, Subtropial Ana has now formed. This system will stay out at sea and won’t impact the US.
