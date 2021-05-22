First Alert Forecast: hot & dry conditions expected over the coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s felt very summer-like out all day today! We’ve spent most of the days in the 80′s here in central and SW MS. We do have nice conditions in store for us this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70′s for most of the evening under partly sunny skies before sunset. It will be a nice and pleasant evening to spend outdoors and sit on the patio. Overnight, expect mild conditions with lows in the mid 60′s under partly cloudy skies.
We will see very similar conditions on Sunday compared to what we saw today. Temperatures will likely climb to the upper 80′s near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon. We could potentially see our first 90 degree day of 2021 tomorrow. If we don’t hit 90 tomorrow, we will have more chances into the upcoming work week with highs each day in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Even though we are technically still in Spring, summer-like conditions will stick around here in central MS over the next several days has high pressure dominates over the region. With high pressure around, this will lead to the dry and hot days ahead of us. A slight chance for showers is possible by mid to late week, but it’s only about a 20% chance.
Out in the Tropics, Ana continues to be at subtropical storm status this evening out in the Atlantic just to the NE of Bermuda. Ana is still expected to be a short-lived system and will not pose a threat to any land as it will stay out at sea. The disturbance that was located in the Gulf of Mexico has now moved inland on Texas where it continues to bring heavy rain to TX and SW LA.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.