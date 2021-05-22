First Alert Forecast: hot & dry conditions expected over the coming days

We will see very similar conditions on Sunday compared to what we saw today. Temperatures will likely climb to the upper 80′s near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon. We could potentially see our first 90 degree day of 2021 tomorrow. If we don’t hit 90 tomorrow, we will have more chances into the upcoming work week with highs each day in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Even though we are technically still in Spring, summer-like conditions will stick around here in central MS over the next several days has high pressure dominates over the region. With high pressure around, this will lead to the dry and hot days ahead of us. A slight chance for showers is possible by mid to late week, but it’s only about a 20% chance.